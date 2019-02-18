Sasha Barkov scores insane through-the-legs goal (Video)

NHL fans witnessed what was probably the goal of the year thus far in Sunday’s Canadiens-Panthers game.

And sure, most sports fans were watching the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, but there were some who saw Sasha Barkov score a ridiculous goal that required a high degree of difficulty.

A number of NHL players wouldn’t have even attempted to do what Barkov did, as they’d have been worried about thwarting the potential goal-scoring opportunity. Not Barkov, though, who drove to the net and uncorked a ridiculous shot through his legs for the goal.

Today's tea: ) ) )

) ( ) ) )

_(___(____)____(___(__ (___

Barkov / _

is an ELITE / |

hockey /____|

player /

______________/ pic.twitter.com/A9FBtIuCD1 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) February 18, 2019

That’s about as good as it gets.