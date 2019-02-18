NHL

Sasha Barkov scores insane through-the-legs goal (Video)

Sasha Barkov scores insane through-the-legs goal (Video)

NHL

Sasha Barkov scores insane through-the-legs goal (Video)

By February 18, 2019

By: |

NHL fans witnessed what was probably the goal of the year thus far in Sunday’s Canadiens-Panthers game.

And sure, most sports fans were watching the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, but there were some who saw Sasha Barkov score a ridiculous goal that required a high degree of difficulty.

A number of NHL players wouldn’t have even attempted to do what Barkov did, as they’d have been worried about thwarting the potential goal-scoring opportunity. Not Barkov, though, who drove to the net and uncorked a ridiculous shot through his legs for the goal.

That’s about as good as it gets.

NHL

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NHL
Home