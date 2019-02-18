UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs Velasquez Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Cain Velasquez’s body may have betrayed him again last night, but at least he got a good paycheck

Before we go any further, we should note that the Arizona state athletic commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 14,269

Gate: $1,400,00

Cain Velasquez: $310,000 ($300,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Francis Ngannou: $215,000 ($105,000 to show, $105,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Vicente Luque: $135,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nik Lentz: $124,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Paul Felder: $102,000 ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Luke Sanders: $93,600 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $10,600 from Barao for missing weight, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cynthia Calvillo: $91,000 ($43,000 to show, $43,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Aljamain Sterling: $90,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bryan Barberena: $79,000 ($24,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kron Gracie: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Fili: $66,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Caceres: $59,000 ($44,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Renan Barao: $57,400 ($53,000 to show, $10,600 fine for missing weight, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Myles Jury: $46,000 ($36,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

James Vick: $41,000 ($31,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cortney Casey: $40,000 ($35,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Scott Holtzman: $37,000 ($32,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jimmie Rivera: $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Manny Bermudez: $28,700 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,200 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Andrea Lee: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Emily Whitmire: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ashlee Evans-Smith: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Benito Lopez: $19,700 ($12,000 to show, $4,200 from Bermudez for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Aleksandra Albu: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

