UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Feb 18/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Robert Whittaker 404 2 2 7 Chris Weidman 317 3 3 5 Kelvin Gastelum 312 4 7 6 Israel Adesanya 297 5 4 3 Luke Rockhold 295 6 5 2 Yoel Romero 255 7 6 4 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 241 8 8 Tim Boetsch 161 9 9 9 Derek Brunson 154 10 10 11 Brad Tavares 153.5 11 11 Jack Hermansson 147.5 12 12 8 Paulo Costa 120.5 13 13 12 David Branch 112 14 14 13 Antonio Carlos Junior 109 15 16 14 Uriah Hall 99 16 17 Dan Kelly 96 17 18 15 Elias Theodorou 89.5 18 15 16 Anderson Silva 88 19 19 Gerald Meerschaert 79 20 20 Tom Breese 71 21 21 Cezar Ferreira 66.5 21 21 Krzysztof Jotko 66.5 23 23 Omari Akhmedov 61.5 24 24 C.B. Dollaway 56 24 24 Eryk Anders 56 26 26 10 Jared Cannonier 52 27 27 Zak Cummings 51 28 28 Ian Heinisch 50 28 28 Khalild Murtazaliev 50 30 30 Darren Stewart 47 31 38 Markus Perez 45 32 31 Jordan Johnson 44.5 33 32 Alessio Di Chirico 36 34 33 Hector Lombard 35 35 34 Jack Marshman 34 36 35 Andrew Sanchez 30 37 36 Oskar Piechota 26.5 38 38 Charles Byrd 22.5 38 38 Julian Marquez 22.5 40 41 Marvin Vettori 16 41 42 Trevor Smith 11.5 42 43 Kevin Holland 10 43 44 Abu Azaitar 5 43 44 Edmen Shahbazyan 5 45 46 Adam Yandiev 0 45 NR Anthony Hernandez 0 45 46 Bevon Lewis 0 45 46 John Phillips 0 45 46 Tim Williams 0





Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)