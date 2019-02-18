Watch: Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Scores Number 40

NHL

February 18, 2019

Alex Ovechkin earns his 40th goal with a power-play tally, becoming one of just four players to score 40 goals in 10 or more seasons.

