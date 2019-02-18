Watch: Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Scores Number 40

Alex Ovechkin earns his 40th goal with a power-play tally, becoming one of just four players to score 40 goals in 10 or more seasons.
The Green Bay Packers finished with a losing record for the second straight season in 2018, something that hadn’t happened to the (…)
Aleksander Barkov attacks the net on a breakaway and beats Carey Price with a between-the-legs shot to record his second goal of the (…)
Betting online has been happening for 2 decades now and some are still amazed about the whole thing. Online sports betting has been (…)
NHL fans witnessed what was probably the goal of the year thus far in Sunday’s Canadiens-Panthers game. And sure, most sports fans (…)
It’s been a rough last few weeks for Cardinals young quarterback Josh Rosen, who just wrapped up a fairly disappointing rookie (…)
All Times Eastern Boxing PBC Collection: Darrell vs. Doughlin — FS1, 4:30 p.m. PBC Face to Face: Shawn Porter vs. (…)
The (11-47) Knicks may be the worst team in the NBA this particular season, but the good news is that they’re in solid position to (…)
Warriors superstar Steph Curry has a beautiful mom (Sonya), a hot wife (Ayesha), two MVP Awards and four NBA championship rings, so (…)
NBA fans saw Dwayne Wade and LeBron James connect on highlight-reel plays many times when the two played alongside each other as Heat (…)
Mavericks big man Dirk Nowitzki played in what will likely be his final All-Star Game on Sunday night, and he lit it up from all over (…)
