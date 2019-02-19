49ers rumors indicate Odell Beckham Jr. could be traded to team

The NFL Scouting Combine, free agency period and Draft are known for giving life to trade rumors, as teams look to rebuild their rosters, attempting to either win now or win later.

As for the San Francisco 49ers, they’ve done the latter for a few years now, but they now have a solid young core, and they’re looking to put weapons around quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The team, under head coach Kyle Shanahan, is looking to compete for a division title, and they’ll need some offensive firepower to do so.

It doesn’t appear there’ll be many proven offensive weapons still in their prime on the market, as there’s a possibility that Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell could get hit with the transition tag, making negotiations interesting.

And while the 49ers could use some help in their backfield, they do have some talent back there. What the team needs is a dynamic receiver. Their best weapon is tight end George Kittle, and while that’s great over the middle, they need help on the outside. Marquise Goodwin is a solid option when healthy, but Pierre Garcon is well past his prime, and would be better off as a possession receiver in the slot.

Enter Odell Beckham Jr.

It’s been made clear over the past few seasons that he and the Giants front office aren’t seeing eye to eye, and that with the addition of running back Saquon Barkley, he’s not happy in his role with the team. The Giants have quietly been shopping him to a few teams, and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that the 49ers are one of those quads. The report reads:

The 49ers have had real interest in Beckham for nearly a year; the only question is whether the Giants are willing to pull the trigger. As reflected by last week’s bold offseason prediction from Jay Glazer, the Giants may indeed be ready to do so.

The 49ers hold the second and 36th overall picks in the 2019 draft; the No. 2 overall selection would seemingly be a high price to pay, possibly requiring the Giants to send maybe a third- or fourth-round pick back to the 49ers to balance it all out.

This bit of news is interesting, and if OBJ is dealt, it will likely happen in the next two months leading up to the draft, so stay tuned.