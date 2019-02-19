Famous Athletes Who Like Gambling

Sports athletes are not only known for their professional accomplishments but often also for their TV features. In a world where sports is an entertainment activity, and so is TV, these two industries have collaborated plenty of times in the past.

Because these athletes are world famous, usually it’s pretty difficult for them to maintain a private life since there are eyes everywhere, ready to report on their latest activities, especially that everybody’s got a phone nowadays. Some of these athletes enjoy gambling more than others, so we prepared a list with some of the most famous athletes that also like to gamble every once in a while.

Pete Rose

Pete Rose, also known as “Charlie Hustle” is a former professional baseball player, who had a great career between 1963 and 1986, being still the all-time hits leader. Even if he’s not such a known personality in today’s world, Pete is surely a legend in the gambling world and deserves a spot high in our top.

Pete used to be a constant gambler in his good days. He used to bet on baseball every day, and while he was the manager of the Reds, he used to bet on every game of his team. Many young people know him for his extravagant betting activities, rather than for his legendary MLB career.

Michael Jordan

You might be surprised to see Michael Jordan, probably the greatest basketball player of all time, on our list here. I think that Jordan needs no introduction, besides his mind-blowing basketball career, he is also the owner of the Charlotte Hornets basketball team, and the proud owner of the Nike Jordan brand.

When it comes to gambling, he’s known for gambling in casinos and golf courses, even if he took a break from his gambling activities lately because of his ever-increasing responsibilities in the business world.

John Daly

John Daly is a professional golf player, with many great victories and tournaments won in the past, known for his performance in the PGA Tour but, also known for his unique character. He has 18 professional wins, five of them being in the PGA Tour. But, he’s also known for his gambling activities, about which he’s talking more in-depth in his autobiography.

He’s known to enjoy playing the slots sometimes as well, and he’s still active in the gambling community today. Only if he would know that there are so many free slots everywhere online which he could play easily from the comfort of his home.

Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather, the legendary former boxer with multiple world titles in five weight classes, and an undefeated record, you wouldn’t really take him as a gambler but, he is. Floyd often likes to showcase his material possessions and lifestyle on Instagram, and in the same place, he captures his gambling habit. He usually bets on sporting events and likes to take pictures of his tickets to post them online, for his following viewing pleasure.

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney is a famous European football player that is currently playing for D.C. United but he’s best known for his performance at Manchester United from 2004 to 2017. Depending on where you live, you might be very familiar with Wayne Rooney, and the newspaper headlines that he made over the years.

Being such a famous football (or soccer) player, his gambling activities couldn’t be hidden from the eyes of the world. Rooney is known for being a gambler since his early twenties when he started betting frequently on horses, dogs, and soccer especially.

Conclusion

All of the people mentioned above are legendary athletes when it comes to their sport, each and every one of them had a successful sports career but, also an extravagant gambling one. There are many more athletes who enjoy gambling on a rather consistent basis but, we tried to narrow it down only to the ones mentioned above, all of them being world famous when it comes to their sport.