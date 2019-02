A new interim UFC middleweight champion will be crowned when Kelvin Gastelum meets Israel Adesanya April 13 at UFC 236.

The location for the event is to be determined.

Dana White confirmed the matchup on ESPN Tuesday.

The decision to crown an interim champion comes after champ Robert Whittaker sustained a hernia injury the day he was scheduled to defend his middleweight title at UFC 234 Feb. 9.

Whittaker was subsequently remove‌d from that card.