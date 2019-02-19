Governor Chris Christie to join Sports Betting Hall of Fame at Betting on Sports America

Governor Chris Christie is to be recognised by the sports betting industry for the pioneering role that he played in widening the scope for sports betting in the US.

During his time as State Governor for New Jersey, Christie was instrumental in generating the political will to revisit and challenge the federal ban on sports betting via the PASPA, which eventually was ruled as unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in May last year.

The Hall of Fame Ceremony is being held on 25 April 2019 at Sky Room in Manhattan (330 West 40th Street) and is part of the closing party of the biggest dedicated sports betting conference in the US – Betting on Sports America – which is being held at the nearby Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey.

Christie spent more than seven years fighting for legalized sports betting in his state and it was his efforts in spearheading the challenge through the federal courts that opened the door for states across the nation to take a look at regulating sports betting.

Rasmus Sojmark, Founder and CEO of Sports Betting Community which curates the Hall of Fame, said that it’s latest member has broken the mold. “Governor Christie is the first politician we have inducted into the Sports Betting Hall of Fame, but he is there with good reason. Without the political will from the governor’s office it is questionable that PASPA would ever have been challenged in the courts.”

“For that bravery, the industry is indebted to Governor Christie and his inclusion in the Hall of Fame is just a small thank you for his support.”

Governor Christie commented: “Sports betting was held back for too long by the unfair federal laws, so I was more than happy to be the first to make a stand against them. I’m very proud and gratified to be recognised by the sports betting industry in this year now that PASPA is a distant memory.”

The Sports Betting Hall of Fame was launched by SBC in 2016, to recognise the individuals who have significantly contributed to the industry over the course of their careers with a lasting legacy. The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to honour, preserve and perpetuate the names and outstanding accomplishments of personalities who have added true value to the sports betting sector.

Current luminaries include Sportradar Founder Carsten Koerl, Intralot co-founder Constantinos Antonopoulos, the world’s biggest independent bookmaker Fred Done and Bwin co-founder Norbert Teufelberger.

For enquiries about information, attending or sponsoring the Betting on Sports America conference and The Sports Betting Hall of Fame Ceremony, please contact marketing@sbcgaming.com.