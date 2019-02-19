Look: Photos of Jordyn Woods—who Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with

NBA

By February 19, 2019

By:

A major rumor indicates that Khloe Kardashian and Cavs big man Tristan Thompson have called it quits, and the crazy thing is that Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, is the main reason why.

The bombshell report from TMZ Sports states that Thompson and Kardashian have split because Tristan cheated on Khloe with Woods, at a house party on Sunday (during the NBA All-Star Game, no less).

It’s certainly not the first time Thompson has done so, either. He once flirted with two girls in a Washington D.C. night club — getting handsy with one, and motorboating the other.

In case you’re not familiar with Woods, we’ve got you covered. Here are some photos of her.

View this post on Instagram

🌹worth it🌹

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

View this post on Instagram

ain’t goin out sad 💥

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

Bad move, Tristan. This appears to be the end of the two of them as a couple. Khloe appears to have had enough.

