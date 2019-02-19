Trevor Lawrence gets testy, shoves opponent to ground at pickup basketball game (Video)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence plays with a lot of passion on the football field, and he’s a vocal leader. That’s part of what makes him so great.

Apparently, he carries that competitive drive with him off the gridiron as well, even when he’s playing at the lowest level — for fun. We know this because recent video has surfaced, showing Lawrence playing in an intramural basketball game. He was seen getting into it with an opponent after running into a hard screen. Lawrence then shoved the guy to the ground, as you can see below.

Sure Trevor was a little rough, but you don’t set a screen on T-Law. You just don’t. pic.twitter.com/CBMeQvE8VN — NATIONAL CHAMPIONS (@BarstoolClemson) February 19, 2019

We wouldn’t dare mess with Lawrence, either, especially given how he played in the National Championship game earlier in the year. He’s a baller.