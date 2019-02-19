Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian split up after Cavs star cheated with Kylie Jenner's best friend (Rumor)

The Tristan Thompson-Khloe Kardashian Saga has had plenty of ups and downs over the years, and it has finally come to a close, according to the latest rumor.

There were times when the two have been on the rocks, especially after the Cavs star reportedly cheated on Khloe, when she was pregnant with their daughter, True. Whether or not those rumors were true, we do know that Thompson was seen motorboating a woman in a Washington D.C. hookah lounge. Khloe did accept Tristan’s apology and the two remained together, however, even with the rumors circulating that he was still doing more of the same behavior.

It appears that was exactly the case, as TMZ Sports reported that Thompson was at a house party on Sunday night, where he hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Here are the details:

Witnesses tell us Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other … making out. We’re told Khloe found out and immediately broke things off with the NBA player … a source tells us “she has had enough.”

We’re told there’s little chance for reconciliation … Khloe and Tristan are done.

This appears to have been the straw that broke the camel’s back, as it looks like Khloe has finally said “enough is enough.” This celebrity power couple appears to have been reduced to two power individuals, due to Thompson’s cheating ways.