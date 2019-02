Tuesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Boxing

PBC Face to Face: Anthony Durrell vs. Avni Yildirim — FS1, 5 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Dayton at Davidson — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Iona at Quinnipiac — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Akron at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Buffalo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn State — FS1, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

URI at Virginia Commonwealth — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Bradley at Drake — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Kentucky at Missouri — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Florida State at Clemson — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Alabama at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

B1G Basketball Postgame 2019 — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

CONCACAF Champions League

Round of 16: Leg 1, Estadio Ricardo Saprissa, San José, Costa Rica

Deportivo Saprissa vs. Tigres UANL — Univision Deportes/Yahoo, 7:55 p.m.

Round of 16: Leg 1, Estadio Agustín Muquita Sánchez, Panamá Province, Panama

Independiete FC vs. Toronto FC — Yahoo, 7:55 p.m.

Round of 16: Leg 1, Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, Guatemala

CD Guastatoya vs. Houston Dynamo — Yahoo, 9:55 p.m.

Golf

School of Golf: Chapter 4: Wedge Wizard — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Advisor Round Trip: Baha Mar — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Rousey vs. Tate 2 — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Lawler vs. Condit — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at Florida — MSG Western New York/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Carolina — MSG Network/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey — Sportsnet (East/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal — Fox Sports Ohio/TSN2/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis — NBCSN/Sportsnet Ontario/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton — Fox Sports Arizona/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central: Maple Leafs Pregame — Sportsnet Ontario, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Arizona at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Stockholm, Sweden

City Event — Olympic Channel, 11:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club — Univision Deportes, 6:59 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Nikola Vucevic — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Cheddar Sports — Cheddar, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt— ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: ATP (Rio Open/Open 13 Provence) & WTA (Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships/Hungarian Ladies Open) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16: 1st Leg, Anfield, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Liverpool vs. Bayern München — Galavision, 2:30 p.m./TNT, 3 p.m.

Round of 16, Groupama Stadium, Rhône, France

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Barcelona — Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavision/Univision Deportes, 2 p.m.

B/R Football Matchday — TNT, 2 p.m.

B/R Football Post Match — TNT, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.