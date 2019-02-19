Watch: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. crushes baseballs at batting practice in spring training

Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the best young players in baseball, and we can’t wait to see him in the lineup regularly this season.

The Blue Jays are in the midst of a semi-rebuild — or at least a retooling of their roster — and having stars such as Young Vlad on the field figures to help the team win more games, and also give them more opportunities to sell tickets.

Vlad Jr. had a ridiculous OPS of 1.073 last season in the minor leagues, and he hit .381. Not only that, he crushed 20 home runs in only 357 plate appearances. This video showing him in the cage at spring training (via For The Win) is a big reason why.

Vlad the Younger doing his thing pic.twitter.com/plr3Yg1Nh9 — Ted Berg (@OGTedBerg) February 18, 2019

That’s a sweet, smooth swing, and we can’t wait to see him in action this year.