SPOILERS: Brackets And More Revealed For 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament

WWE is holding a round of NXT TV tapings tonight at Full Sail University, and during the tapings it was announced that the Dusty Rhodes Classic will be returning this year.

The 2019 tournament will be the fourth version of the tournament, which previously crowned Finn Balor and Samoa Joe as the inaugural tournament winners, The Authors of Pain as the winners in 2017, and The Undisputed Era as last year’s winners.

Also announced during tonight’s NXT TV tapings are the brackets for this year’s tournament, which are as follows:

-Moustache Mountain vs. The Street Profits

-Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Forgotten Sons

-Aleister Black and Ricochet vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel

-DIY vs. Undisputed Era

Scoop #28: Mustache Mountain defeat Street Profits to advance pic.twitter.com/JH1jfmiE0e — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) February 21, 2019

The above brackets confirm that top NXT stars Aleister Black, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano and Ricochet have not moved to the WWE main roster permanently, and instead might be making appearances on both NXT and main roster TV moving forward.

The tournament officially kicked off at tonight’s tapings, and as seen in the above photo, the team of The Forgotten Sons defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to advance in the classic. Additionally, Aleister Black and Ricochet defeated Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel to advance, and Mustache Mountain defeated the Street Profits to move on to the next round.

In the final tournament match taped tonight, DIY successfully knocked off The Undisputed Era, so the team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will face Aleister Black and Ricochet in the semifinals, in addition to The Forgotten Sons vs Mustache Mountain, comprised of Tyler Bate and Trent Seven.

It has yet to be announced when the tournament finals will take place, but it’s likely they will be held at the NXT Takeover special airing live on WWE Network during Wrestlemania 35 weekend at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NYC.