AEW News: New ‘Double Or Nothing’ Match Announced, Cody Reacts To Tye Dillinger, Chris Jericho Feud Teased

All Elite Wrestling has announced that the Over The Budget Battle Royal match will be taking place at the Double Or Nothing PPV on May 25th in Las Vegas. The company has announced Brandon Cutler, Kip Sabian and Sonny Kiss as the first three match competitors.

The bout joins the following previously announced PPV matches:

-Chris Jericho vs Kenny Omega

-SCU vs CIMA and two names TBA

-PAC vs Hangman Page

-Kylie Rae vs Nyla Rose vs Britt Baker

-The Lucha Bros vs The Young Bucks

In somewhat related news, Cody Rhodes commented on Tye Dillinger publicly announcing he has requested his WWE release with the following Tweet:

Fearless. I can’t wait to see what you do next. I wish you all the happiness in the world old friend. Don’t settle. https://t.co/ZTcZtDiycf — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 20, 2019

In other AEW news, the most recent episode of The Road to Double or Nothing has been released, and it features new talents being introduced to the promotion, including Brandon Cutler, who will be competing in the Over The Budget Battle Royal at Double or Nothing.

The new episode of the show also continues the brewing feud between Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes. Jericho already has a match set for Double Or Nothing against Kenny Omega, and Rhodes is waiting to recover from recent knee surgery before his opponent is announced for the PPV.

In recent weeks, Jericho has been taking credit for the quick sellout of the Double Or Nothing PPV, and in the new Road episode, Cody Rhodes appears none-too-thrilled with Jericho’s claims, a sentiment Cody has also expressed via social media. The banter between Cody and Y2J could be setting up a potential feud down the line between the two in AEW.

Here it is! This episode showcases some new faces & gives us another match announcement… https://t.co/5uJirEMAQr #DoubleOrNothing #AEW pic.twitter.com/g8rozSv0vX — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 20, 2019

You can watch the entire new episode of The Road to Double Or Nothing in the above link.

On another Tye Dillinger note, we previously noted that while Dillinger will be under a 90-day no-compete clause with WWE, he will be free from the no-compete in time to compete at Double Or Nothing should he end up signing with AEW. It’s worth noting that Dillinger is friends with Cody Rhodes, making AEW a distinct possibility for “The Perfect 10”.