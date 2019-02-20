'Avengers' Star Lands The Role Of Hulk Hogan In New Netflix Biopic

A biopic on the life and career of the most famous wrestler of all-time, Hulk Hogan, is finally coming to life, and actor Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Bad Times At The El Royale, Ghostbusters, The Avengers) has landed the role of The Hulkster in the upcoming movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the yet-to-be-titled movie will be directed by Todd Phillips (Old School, The Hangover, Road Trip), and will be written by Scott Silver, who will be writing the upcoming Todd Phillips directed movie The Joker.

The Hogan biopic will be produced by Michael Sugar (Spotlight), along with Todd Phillips and Bradley Cooper’s Joint Effort production company. Former WCW Executive Producer and WWE talent Eric Bischoff will also be co-producing the movie which will premiere via Netflix.

As for the plot of the biopic, THR notes the film will center around Hogan’s rise in pro wrestling, the creation of his Hulk Hogan character and the success of Hulkamania. The movie reportedly will not delve into the pitfalls in Hogan’s life, which included his divorce from ex-wife Linda Hogan, and the sex tape scandal which resulted in Hogan being fired from WWE after recorded racist comments made their way to the internet during Hogan’s trial against Gawker.

As for actor Chris Hemsworth, he has two major movies coming out in 2019, as Avengers: Endgame is set to open on April 26th, and Men in Black: International, is scheduled to open in theaters nationwide on June 14th.

It’s interesting to note that Bradley Cooper, who previously teamed up with Todd Phillips on The Hangover trilogy, is producing the Hogan biopic, as reports indicated in late 2018 that Cooper was in talks to possibly play the role of Vince McMahon in the upcoming McMahon biopic Pandemonium. At last word, Cooper was being sent the movie script for review, and there remains no update as to whether or not the A Star Is Born actor and director will play Mr. McMahon.