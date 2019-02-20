Courtside Radio: Trade Deadline and All-Star Weekend

The Starting Five got the latest from the NBA world live from Los Angeles.

The team breaks down the upcoming All-Star festivities. They also share their outlook on the second half of the season. That also means discussing the Lakers rest of the season.

In case you missed it, they also reacted to the NBA trade deadline the week previously. That included the Lakers surprise win over the Celtics. Oh yeah and the Lakers traded for no one. Listen in for a surprise caller too.

