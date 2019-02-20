Gordon Hayward's wife Robyn hilarious shuts down his Fortnite session (Video)

In order for one to have a happy life, they must, in turn, have a happy wife — and Celtics star Gordon Hayward is apparently well aware of that fact.

Hayward was playing the hit video game Fortnite on Tuesday night — streaming his session on Twitch for the entire world to see — with his wife, Robyn, alongside him. But there comes a point for women watching their husband playing video games, when they’ve just had enough, and Robyn is no different.

Just like any gamer, Hayward dropped the old “one more game?” line, hoping to get one more in. But Robyn quickly shut that down, in what ended up being a pretty funny moment. Here’s how the exchange went.

Gordon: “I got time for one more?” Gordon asked?

Robyn: “No, No you don’t have time.”

Gordon: “All right, guys. I gotta go.”

Gordon Hayward asking his wife if he can play one more and her saying no is an all time moment pic.twitter.com/zArpl84EBg — Barstool Gametime (@StoolGametime) February 19, 2019

Whipped! But who can blame him?