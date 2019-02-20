How To Watch Brit Awards 2019 Live Stream Online

The 39th edition of the British Phonographic Industry’s significant music grants, otherwise called the Brits, will be held at The O2 Arena in London this week. As the ritzy line up of entertainers and chosen people keeps on increasing, so does the expectation of fans, huge numbers of whom can hardly wait to see their most loved artists, taking home the famous Brit Awards statue.

2019 Brit Awards starts with the Red carpet show. The live coverage begins from 7.45pm GMT. The red carpet show starts from 4.30 pm UK time. International viewers can watch the full event through Youtube official channel. You can watch Red carpet on the Facebook page of Brits. London’s O2 will be hosting the show for the 9th time. We bring you all live updates of the show including the winner’s list. Let’s check out the complete list of streaming channels to watch the event below.

Brit Awards live streaming 2019 online free channels

Just like over the years, the Brit Awards 2019 will air live on Wednesday 20th February. The ceremony will be held at 8 pm. However, there are different avenues where fans can enjoy the event. So here’s how to live stream the Brit Awards 2019?

ITV

ITV will be airing the Brits Awards 2019 ceremony from 8 pm. It is a British free-to-air Television network. ITV is better known as the Independent Television, which is sponsored by the Independent Television Authority (ITA, then after the Sound Broadcasting Act 1972, the Independent Broadcasting Authority, now Ofcom), to give compete against BBC TV, which was established in 1932.

ITV is a free UK TV station with content, for example, Coronation Street and Downton Abbey accessible for streaming. ITV is available online using ITV Hub. You can observe it live, and on-request British TV appears on ITV1, ITV2, ITV3, CITV, and ITVBe. ITV Hub has geo-restrictions outside the UK. You can watch ITV outside of the UK with Unlocator (DNS Service) by signing to the account. It has a free trial period of 7 days.

ITV+1

If you are late in catching with the Brits Awards 2019, then don’t worry you can watch it on ITV+1 with a delay of 1 hour.

ITV HUB

if you cannot watch it live tonight, then you can watch it right after the Brit Awards 2019 has been telecast, on ITV Hub player.

You can download the app to watch the programmes anytime, anywhere. ITV hub is compatible with the latest Android and iOS devices.

Youtube Channel

Fans who want to stream the Brits Awards 2019 outside the UK are in luck as well, because according to the official website of the Brit Awards, the whole function will be streamed live on their official YouTube channel.

Those outside the UK should utilize a VPN to get to the player. Our present best VPN suggestions are NordVPN and ExpressVPN, yet investigate our full VPN positioning to discover more. When you select a VPN, set it to the UK, and afterward, you ought to most likely access the ITV Hub.

Nord VPN

Nord VPN is an individual virtual private network service provider. It has applications for Windows, macOS, and Linux, also Android and iOS. It also has apps for Android TV. The setup for remote switches, NAS gadgets, and other platforms is manual. It costs at $ 2.99 per month for a 3-year plan, with a 30-day money back policy.

Express VPN

Express VPN is a virtual private network service, which is provided by the British Virgin Islands-based organization, Express VPN International Ltd. The product is promoted as a protection and security instrument that encodes clients’ web traffic and veils their IP addresses.

Express VPN can be used for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and routers. It can be set up in a concise time on any device. It costs $9.99 per month for a 6-month plan.

Brit Awards 2019 Nominations

Anne-Marie and Dua Lipa lead the nominations as both of them have four nominations each. Anne-Marie has been shortlisted for British Female, British Single, British Artist Video of the Year and British Album of the Year for her first single “Speak Your Mind.” Following her double Brit win a year ago, Dua Lipa has got two nominations in both the British Single and British Artist Video categories, for her track IDGAF and her Calvin Harris coordinated effort One Kiss.

George Ezra, in the interim, has got three nominations and they are for British Male Artist, British Album of the Year and British Single – and Jorja Smith has got three nominations as well for the British Female Artist, British Breakthrough, and British Album of the Year. Calvin Harris, 1975, Little Mix, Tom Walker, Jess Glynne, Rita Ora, Clean Bandit, Florence + The Machine and Rudimental all have two nominations each. Jack Whitehall will be again hosting after the successful stint in 2018. The crème de la crème of the British music industry is expected to descend upon the famous stadium for the BRIT awards.

Which is the Venue for the Brit Awards 2019?

The Brit awards 2019 will be held at The O2 Arena in London

Where are the tickets for the Brit Awards available?

If you want to watch all the action live from inside the 02 Arena, then you are fortunate enough, as the tickets are available to the public on the AXS website.

The cost of the tickets being is £121.75 each, and up to four tickets can be purchased at one time. Children below 15 years of age should be accompanied by an adult.