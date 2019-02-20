LeBron James recording new album with rapper 2 Chainz

Lakers star LeBron James continues to say that his move to Los Angeles had everything to do with basketball, rather than his extracurricular activities off the court.

And whether that’s true or not, we do know that James has already appeared on a number of commercials, while also announcing that his production company will soon be filming a sequel to the hit movie Space Jam. Not only that, he’s also working on recording a rap album with hit rapper 2 Chainz.

Apparently, the album is done, and it will already be dropping on March 1 — in the middle of the NBA season.

Still, it really feels like James’ mind has been elsewhere during a number of different occurrences since joining the Lakers.