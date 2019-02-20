Look: Former President Barack Obama spotted at UNC-Duke game

It’s no secret that former President Barack Obama is a huge basketball fan, so no one was all that shocked when he was seen at Wednesday’s UNC-Duke game.

Obama was seen courtside at Cameron Indoor Stadium, probably because he, like the rest of us sports fans, wanted to watch Blue Devils star Zion Williamson in person

Here are some of the shots showing Obama at Wednesday’s game, which have been circulating on social media.

Obama's at UNC – Duke pic.twitter.com/WH2lSvrRfR — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 21, 2019

Barry O cannot believe how massive Zion is in real life @BarstoolNewsN pic.twitter.com/WZc24wNRRX — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 21, 2019

Obama is a man of the people, even the Cameron Crazies. pic.twitter.com/om4F4xUKZi — ESPN (@espn) February 21, 2019

That was pretty cool of Obama to dap up all the Duke fans that were in the house for the big game.