Look: Phil Mickelson's calves have become a viral sensation, should have their own social media account

Golf star Phil Mickelson is one of the biggest stars of his generation, as he and Tiger Woods have gone toe-to-toe in some of the most renowned tournaments over the years.
Speaking of big, Mickelson must have been spending a lot of time working out legs in the weight room over the past year or two, as his calves are enormous. They’ve actually been a big talking point on social media over the last week or so.
Just look at them bulge on his backswing.
Calf game — strong, just like Mickelson’s golf game. He must do hundreds of calf raises each week.
