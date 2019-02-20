NASCAR: Five Drivers To Watch In Atlanta

This weekend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will roll into Atlanta for the second race of the season. Last weekend the Cup Series got off to a chaotic start which led to Denny Hamlin winning the Daytona 500. Quality racing and a flurry of late-race wrecks led to Daytona being an enjoyable race from start to finish. This weekend in Atlanta, NASCAR fans are hoping that the new rules package will result in tighter racing on the track and drivers having the ability to move around and make passes.

After a 1-2-3 finish in Daytona, Joe Gibbs Racing will look to continue their momentum this weekend. On the other side, teams like Hendrick Motorsports, Stewart-Haas Racing and Team Penske will be looking to notch their first victory of the 2019 season. Although 40 drivers will be in the field on Sunday, five of them are worth paying some extra attention to.