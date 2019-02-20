Recent NXT Call-Up Reportedly In Line For Major WWE Push

2019 has seen the emergence of the WWE “shake-up”, which has resulted in several NXT stars making their main roster debuts on Raw and Smackdown Live.

Names such as Heavy Machinery, EC3, Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross made their main roster TV debuts earlier this year, with Ricochet, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano and Aleister Black all making their first appearances on Raw and Smackdown Live this week. With regards to Black, Gargano, Ciampa and Ricochet, they are not expected to be leaving NXT, but made their main roster TV debuts this week in order to keep things fresh on Monday and Tuesday nights. Ciampa remains the NXT Champion, and Johnny Gargano currently holds the NXT North American Title.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Lacey Evans is expected to be receiving a big push now that she has debuted on WWE main roster TV.

“Lacey Evans, you have no idea how big they want Lacey Evans to be”, said Meltzer, h/t to ComicBook.com for the transcription. “You know we talked about Asuka and Lacey Evans which I don’t think is going to happen, but that was the idea.

“Right now the idea is that you know when Ronda leaves whenever that will be […] the big three will be Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Lacey Evans. Which is you know is kind of a shock and she may not make it, but that’s where they see things.”

Furthermore, WWE feels Lacey Evans has serious star potential, with Meltzer adding, “they see her as someone they can promote mainstream because of what she’s done in life being a mother all the different things in her background. They just see her as a big-time star, a big-time crossover star. So she’s gonna be you know, she’s the Roman Reigns in a lot of ways […] I mean that’s the goal.”

Despite debuting on main roster WWE TV over a month ago, Lacey Evans has yet to make a big splash on the main roster, and most recently, she had fans scratching their heads with her appearances at Elimination Chamber and on Smackdown Live this week. Evans’ music hit at both events, and she made her entrance only to return right back up the ramp and exit after doing nothing in particular.