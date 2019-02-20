Tye Dillinger Announces He Has Requested His WWE Release, Social Media Reacts

Another WWE talent appears to be on his way out of the company, as Tye Dillinger has announced via social media that he has officially requested his release.

The post made via Instagram does not reveal whether or not WWE has in fact granted the release, but it appears as if Dillinger might be under the belief that he is on his way out given the “farewell” indications made in the social media announcement.

Dillinger, real name Ronnie Arneill, Tweeted, “this evening, I requested my release from WWE. In the past 5 and a half years with them, I have seen and done some wonderful things. Things that I am very proud of and will never forget. I have met and have worked with unquestionably, some of the greatest talent on this earth and the pleasure has been all mine.

“To the male and female locker rooms, coaches and producers, to the production/ring crew, all the way up to the very top of WWE and most of all the fans…I wish you all the very best and thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything,” Dillinger concluded.

Dillinger’s release request comes on the heels of a slue of WWE talents who are either on their way out of the company, or who have requested their releases.

Most recently, WWE announced Dean Ambrose will not be renewing his deal with the company when it expires in April, and Hideo Itami finished up with WWE at a recent set of 205 Live tapings.

Mike and Maria Kanellis reportedly requested their releases months ago, a claim Maria has vehemently denied and Mike continues to appear on WWE TV regularly on the 205 Live brand.

As for Tye Dillinger, he had been rarely used on the WWE main roster since receiving the call-up from NXT, but was a popular act on the Wednesday night brand during his time spent in Orlando. As for his future, it remains to be seen whether or not WWE officially announces Dillinger’s release. Most recently, WWE issued a Tweet wishing Dillinger a happy birthday, and social media has reacted to his release request as seen below.

If Tye Dillinger gets his release request granted this week, his 90-day non-compete clause will expire right before Double or Nothing. pic.twitter.com/K0KuD2idPu — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 20, 2019

It appears as if Dillinger will be under a 90-day no-compete clause with WWE should the company grant the release, but if AEW is interested in signing “The Perfect 10”, he could be utilized at Double Or Nothing once his no-compete expires.