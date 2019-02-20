Vince McMahon Reportedly Wants Roman Reigns Back Before WWE 'WrestleMania 35'

Back in October of 2018, Roman Reigns emotionally shocked the pro wrestling world when he announced he was vacating his Universal Title and taking a leave of absence from WWE in order to battle leukemia.

The news of Reigns’ departure not only shocked fans, but left Raw without one of the biggest names in pro wrestling. Since the announcement, Reigns has maintained a low profile, but recently resurfaced when his cousin Dwayne Johnson announced that Reigns would be playing the role of The Rock’s brother in the upcoming movie Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Reigns also landed a guest starring role on the Nickelodeon show Cousins For Life, playing the role of the father of one of the show’s regular stars.

According to The Daily Star, Roman Reigns is rumored to be making his return to WWE at WrestleMania 35, and company CEO Vince McMahon wants Reigns back for the PPV after the major announcement was made last month that All Elite Wrestling is launching in 2019.

The Star report furthers that hints have been dropped at Reigns’ possible return to WWE on TV lately, with Vince McMahon directly telling the commentary team to mention The Shield as the originators of the Triple Powebomb when it was used against Braun Strowman at Elimination Chamber.

News of Roman Reigns’ current condition and battle against leukemia remains mostly scarce, with names such as The Rock and Braun Strowman noting on social media in recent weeks that Reigns is doing well and is continuing treatment. Reigns was previously diagnosed with leukemia eleven years ago and it went in to remission. however the former Champion announced on Raw back in October that the disease had resurfaced, and treatment would make it impossible for him to continue his run as Universal Champion.

As for a possible return match for Roman Reigns in WWE, the Star report hints at a potential tag team match featuring Reigns teaming up with Braun Strowman and a departing Dean Ambrose, to face the team of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin.