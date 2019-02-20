Watch: Patrick Warburton hilariously wipes out at Devils game as David Puddy character on bobblehead night

Actor Patrick Warburton played one of the most entertaining characters on the Seinfeld series, as David Puddy, and he got one final chance to dress up and become that persona one final time on Tuesday night.

The New Jersey Devils came up with a great idea, inviting him to come to Tuesday night’s game as that character — makeup, jersey and all — for bobblehead night. All fans that attended the game got a free David Puddy bobblehead, which looked like this.

Not only that, Warburton had his moment on the ice as well, which included him getting fired up and ripping his jersey off, then embracing the Devils players. It was a flawless performance, aside from him wiping out and taking a hard spill on the ice, that is.

Classic David Puddy.