Wednesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Rutgers at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova at Georgetown — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Georgia — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Boston College at North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Xavier at Seton Hall — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Syracuse — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Florida at LSU — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Richmond — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Indiana State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

La Salle at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass at George Washington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Navy at Loyola (MD) — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Nicolls State at Sam Houston State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at South Dakota — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Missouri State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northwestern at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

St. John’s at Providence — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 9 p.m.

Butler at Marquette — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke — ESPN/Raycom, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Wichita State at Tulsa — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul — Fox Sports Net, 9 p.m.

Air Force at Fresno State — AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Colorado State at San Jose State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

New Mexico at Utah State — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Utah at Washington — FS1, 11 p.m.

BTN Live: Super Wednesday Edition — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College GameDay live from Cameron Indoor Stadium, Duke University, Durham, NC — ESPN, 6 p.m.

B1G Basketball Postgame 2019 — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s

Maryland-Baltimore County at Vermont — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Iowa State at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Central, 11:30 a.m.

Tulane at Houston — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Florida Stouhern at Eckerd — ESPN3, 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Ball State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Akron at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Dayton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Duquense at St. Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

George Washington at UMass — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Binghamton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Baylor — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma State — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Pacific, 7 p.m.

Memphis at UConn — SNY/ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Purdue-Fort Wayne at South Dakota State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Round of 16: 1st Leg, Estadio Olímpico Felix Sanchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Club Atlético Pantoja vs. New York Red Bulls — Yahoo, 8 p.m.

Round of 16: 1st Leg, Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

CD Marathón vs. Santos Laguna — Yahoo, 8 p.m./Univision Deportes, 1 a.m. (delayed Thursday)

Round of 16: 1st Leg, Estadio Cuscatlán, San Salvador, El Salvador

Allanza FC vs. CF Monterrey — Univision Deportes/Yahoo, 10 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

LPGA Thailand, Siam Country Club, Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi, Thailand

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Classic: 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The Players (1984-Fred Couples) — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Manitoba Moose at Toronto Marlies — TSN2/NHL Network, 11 a.m.

KHL

Jokerit Helsinki vs. Slovan Bratislava — Eleven Sports, 11:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Montpellier HSC — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: Cruz vs. Garbrandt — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Cain Velasquez vs. Brock Lesnar — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Top 10: Upsets — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

GM School — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Shaqtin’ A Fool: 2019 Shaqtin’ Midseason Awards — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA G League

Agua Caliente Clippers at Windy City Bulls — ESPN+, noon

Erie BayHawks at Grand Rapids Drive — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Capital City Go-Go at Lakeland Magic — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Delaware Blue Coats — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Canton Charge — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine Red Claws at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Raptors 905 — ESPN+/NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas Legends at Iowa Wolves — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Northern Arizona Suns — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Stockton Kings — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — ESPN, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Chicago at Detroit — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/Altitude, 8:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Calgary — Sportsnet One/MSG Plus, 9:30 p.m.

Boston at Vegas — NBCSN/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet, noon

Hockey Central @ noon — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Rivals: Chicago/Detroit — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL’s Best — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club — Univision Deportes, 6:59 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Khris Middleton — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Cheddar Sports — Cheddar, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt— ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: ATP (Rio Open/Open 13 Provence) & WTA (Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships/Hungarian Ladies Open) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16: 1st Leg, Estadio Metropolitano de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

Atlético Madrid vs. Juventus — Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m./TNT, 3 p.m.

Round of 16: 1st Leg, Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

FC Schalke 04 vs. Manchester City — Galavision, 2;30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/Univision Deportes, 2 p.m.

B/R Football Matchday — TNT, 2 p.m.

B/R Football Post Match — TNT, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Round of 32: 1st Leg, Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Sevilla, Spain

Sevilla vs. Lazio — Univision Deportes, 11:30 a.m.

UEFA Europa League Magazine — Univision Deportes, 11 a.m.