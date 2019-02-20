WST Podcast: Portland

Allyson from the Portland based Dumb & Busted Podcast joins Kyle and Ben for talks about Portland culture.

This is the first installment of the West Coast City Spotlight. They examine Portland, the People of Portland, and the funny West Coast stereotypes.

Kyle and Ben came up with the idea in 2012 as NYC co-workers living in Manhattan, but it took us awhile to get our idea off the ground.

The podcast provides content for West Coast people living in the Eastern Standard Time Zone. That means the West Coast sports fans and West Coast people struggling to keep up with what’s happening back home (California, Washington, Oregon, & Arizona).

But of course… Listeners in the Pacific Standard Time Zone still get an easy button to keep up with what you care about the most, the West Coast, the Best Coast.

