WST Podcast: Spring Training and Valentine's

Kyle and Ben bring a couple of different Western Standard Time podcast types this week.

First, Jayson Stark from the MLB Network discusses the awkwardness that is MLB free agency in episode 9 of season 10. They talk about Bryce Harper, the Giants, Dodgers and more for MLB fans on the Left Coast.



Otherwise, the duo dropped another episode this week. In Episode 10, they share sports heartbreaks and more before laughable Valentine’s Day nonsense.

The podcast provides content for West Coast people living in the Eastern Standard Time Zone. That means the West Coast sports fans and West Coast people struggling to keep up with what’s happening back home (California, Washington, Oregon, & Arizona).

But of course… Listeners in the Pacific Standard Time Zone still get an easy button to keep up with what you care about the most, the West Coast, the Best Coast.

