The San Diego Padres signed superstar slugger Manny Machado to a blockbuster 10-year, $300 million deal on Tuesday.

It was one of the biggest deals in sports history, and while it’s unlikely that the Phillies or Yankees would’ve paid him that, Machado managed to get paid big-time regardless, possibly taking the money over contending for a World Series.

Still, his signing brings a lot of excitement to San Diego, and the Friars — err, Padres — are pumped about it.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]