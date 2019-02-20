Zion Williamson's sneaker blows up, causing him to leave UNC game with knee injury (Video)

Duke star Zion Williamson has been the best player in college basketball this season, and he could be on track to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 Draft — if he remains healthy, that is.
He may have suffered a setback in that department on Wednesday night, when he suited up to square off against UNC in the big rivalry game. Williamson, on one particular play, attempted to make a move by planting his foot. The problem is that his sneaker blew apart, and Williamson went down on the court in pain, clutching his legs.
Even former President Barack Obama noticed.
Here’s a photo of the aftermath.
It’s believed that Williamson suffered a knee injury, with speculation about it possibly being an MCL sprain, but there’s no diagnosis as of yet. He did not return to the game.
Comments