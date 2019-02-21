Big day for nickelbacks thanks to Temple's Tavon Young

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it’s a three-year extension. Young was under contract through 2019.

With this extension, the Ravens are keeping a 24-year-old member of their defense in the fold as he enters his prime. Young will turn 25 next month.

Young has spent three seasons with the Ravens and has blossomed into one of their best defensive players. Not only is he adept at covering slot receivers, he is one of their best open-field tacklers and playmakers. Despite his 5-foot-9, 185-pound frame, Young plays with big-time physicality. EYE wish the Eagles had somehow acquired him. It just seems wasteful that Philly had this guy doing his thing in their own backyard for so long and somehow didn’t draft him. Size was the issue, so we are told. Maybe we ought to factor in football-playing ability and IQ a bit more in future scouting.

Young was a fourth-round draft pick out of Temple in 2016 and immediately earned playing time as a rookie with 44 tackles and two interceptions in 16 games. Because of injuries, he started 11 games, including as an outside corner. Young missed the entire 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL in June of that year.

However, Young bounced back with his best season in 2018 when he returned to his position in the slot, which is an increasingly important spot all across the NFL. He logged 37 tackles, two sacks, one interception and two touchdowns. (Young returned two fumble recoveries for touchdowns last season, one against the Atlanta Falcons and one against the Los Angeles Chargers.)

The evolution of the nickelback role as a premium-pay position has been a trip for me to savor as a fan. If ever there were a traditional underdog position on the field of play, this was it. Now there is no shame at all in admitting your job description as being the third best cornerback on the team.

We gettin’ paid, baby! Welcome to the new NFL!

The last big payday I can remember for a nickelback was when on March 14, 2018, Patrick Robinson signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Saints. Sadly, on September 25, 2018, Robinson was placed on injured reserve after suffering a broken ankle in Week 3.