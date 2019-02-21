BREAKING: Vince McMahon Announces Roman Reigns Is Returning To 'Raw', Top WWE Stars Comment

Coming on the heels of a report earlier this week revealing Vince McMahon wants Roman Reigns back on WWE TV in time for WrestleMania this year, The Chairman himself has announced Reigns will be making his return to Raw on Monday night.

As of this writing, it remains unknown if Reigns will be returning to TV full-time, or if the appearance is simply a one-off in order to update fans on his current battle against leukemia.

Furthermore, WWE.com has published an article teasing Roman Reigns might have more to say on Monday night other than an update on his health, and below is an excerpt from the website’s article.

On Monday, The Big Dog returns to provide an update on his treatment, live in Atlanta. What will Reigns have to say to the WWE Universe, more than four months after his last appearance on the red brand? Don’t miss Roman Reigns’ anticipated return to WWE television on Raw Monday night, beginning at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Numerous top WWE stars have taken to social media to react to the news that Reigns will be returning to TV on Monday night, and below are several comments.

No one fights harder and is tougher than @WWERomanReigns.

Can’t wait to see him back in his yard this Monday on #Raw and hear how his battle is going. https://t.co/593ezcnNy4 — Triple H (@TripleH) February 22, 2019