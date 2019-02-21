Gameday 61: Penguins vs. Sharks

Penguins vs. Sharks

PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM Eastern – AT&TSN | NBCSCA

The Penguins look to continue their climb in the standings as they welcome the San Jose Sharks to the Steel City in a rematch of the 2016 Cup Final, which turned out okay for the Penguins.

The Penguins climbed up into the top 3 in the Metropolitan Division after they bested the New Jersey Devils with a spirited 4-3 win at The Rock on Tuesday night.

#Pens HC Sullivan on DeSmith starting: "We're in the middle of 5 games in 8 nights. So that's the logistics part of it. … The other part is Casey has been really good." -SK — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) February 21, 2019

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

Aston-Reese – Malkin – Kessel

McCann – Bjugstad – Hornqvist

Pearson – Cullen – Simon

Dumoulin – Letang

Johnson – Schultz

Pettersson – Ruhwedel

DeSmith

The Sharks enter the contest 1 point out of the Pacific Divisional lead behind the Calgary Flames, who have one game in hand. San Jose has dropped 2 of their last 3 games, but the Sharks had rattled off 6 straight victories prior to that. Away from the Shark Tank, they’re 16-12-3, tied for the 5th most road wins in the league.

Meier – Couture – Pavelski

Kane – Hertl – Donskoi

Sorensen – Thornton – Labanc

Goodrow – Gambrell – M. Karlsson

Vlasic – E. Karlsson

Simek – Burns

Dillon – Braun

Jones

Go Pens.