Gameday 61: Penguins vs. Sharks

Penguins vs. Sharks
PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA
7:00PM Eastern – AT&TSN | NBCSCA
The Penguins look to continue their climb in the standings as they welcome the San Jose Sharks to the Steel City in a rematch of the 2016 Cup Final, which turned out okay for the Penguins.
The Penguins climbed up into the top 3 in the Metropolitan Division after they bested the New Jersey Devils with a spirited 4-3 win at The Rock on Tuesday night.
Guentzel – Crosby – Rust
Aston-Reese – Malkin – Kessel
McCann – Bjugstad – Hornqvist
Pearson – Cullen – Simon
Dumoulin – Letang
Johnson – Schultz
Pettersson – Ruhwedel
DeSmith
The Sharks enter the contest 1 point out of the Pacific Divisional lead behind the Calgary Flames, who have one game in hand. San Jose has dropped 2 of their last 3 games, but the Sharks had rattled off 6 straight victories prior to that. Away from the Shark Tank, they’re 16-12-3, tied for the 5th most road wins in the league.
Meier – Couture – Pavelski
Kane – Hertl – Donskoi
Sorensen – Thornton – Labanc
Goodrow – Gambrell – M. Karlsson
Vlasic – E. Karlsson
Simek – Burns
Dillon – Braun
Jones
It’s Harpoon SZN.
Tara up the Sharks.
Go Pens.
