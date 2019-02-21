Jim Ross Addresses The Undertaker's WWE Status As The Dead Man Teams Up With Hip Hop Star

The Undertaker has been turning heads in the pro wrestling world as of late, and not because of his current WrestleMania trajectory, but because of his dealings outside of WWE and the wrestling ring.

Most recently, it was announced that The Undertaker will be appearing at Starrcast II, a move which had many fans speculating that WWE and The Dead Man might not be on good terms. That speculation was put to rest when we reported, via PWInsider, that ‘Taker remains with WWE despite his decision to take outside bookings.

Today, it was announced that The Undertaker is teaming up with Puerto Rican Latin hip hop artist Bad Bunny to promote an upcoming concert, as seen below.

In related news, Jim Ross addressed The Undertaker’s current activity outside of WWE on the most recent episode of The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling, and spoke further about The Dead Man’s WWE status and taking outside bookings.

“I’m not surprised about it and to me it’s just a third part booking,” said Ross, h/t to Rajah for the transcription. “He’s still under contract to WWE and I’m sure WWE gave him the blessing to go make a payday. When I had and was working on (NJPW) I had a contract with WWE and at the same time I was working for AXS TV. Now figure that out? I had a contract with them too and WWE had never allowed that but they changed.”

As for The Undertaker’s appearance at Starrcast II, Ross advised wrestling fans not to read too far into the appearance.

“It’s not a critical deal and it’s not a big story breaking here and the tip of the iceberg, I see nothing there in that regard,” Ross said. “I know that he is getting and from what I understand he’s making and getting great offers to go in and sit down and sign his name and you know like I said people have got to think logically. He’s got a wife, he’s got young children, he’s got a son who is in college so I just think it is just normal parenting being the father, being the husband and all that good stuff and you know they are going to take care of him.”