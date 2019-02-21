LeBron James likens his groin injury to Zion Williamson's knee issue (Video)

Lakers superstar LeBron James appears to be a fan of Zion Williamson, as he took a private jet with his camp (as well as Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope) to Charlottesville just to watch him play a few weeks back.

So when Williamson had his sneaker blow apart during Wednesday’s game against UNC, causing him to suffer a knee sprain, James made sure to wish Williamson well immediately after he got hurt.

Hope young fella is ok! Literally blew thru his 👟. 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 21, 2019

Not only that, James actually found some similarities between his groin injury and Williamson’s knee injury. They’re completely different issues, but it was kind of a bang-bang type of injury, so James likened Williamson’s injury to the one he suffered against the Warriors on Christmas Day.

LeBron James said his first reaction to Zion Williamson’s injury was “oh s—-.” James initially thought Williamson’s injury looked a lot like his on Christmas in Golden State. pic.twitter.com/0sPVNWNq3O — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) February 21, 2019

Classic LeBron — always injecting himself in the center of any pieces of news.