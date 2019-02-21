Look: Photos of Antonio Brown's domestic violence involving woman emerge

It’s been quite the last year for Steelers receiver Antonio Brown. There’s been some good, but a lot more bad.

Brown failed to show up for the team’s biggest game of the season — a Week 17 must-win showdown against the Bengals — after a major spat with Ben Roethlisberger followed that just days beforehand.

Not only that, Brown has also taken to social media to make it clear that he wants to be traded by the Steelers, although the team appears to want to retain him, given the $21 million in dead cap money that would work against them. And in the past, Brown violated team rules by doing a Facebook live stream in the locker room after a playoff win.

He’s had some off-field incidents as well, including a domestic violence case. A woman who had a child with Brown claims she was physically attacked by him, and TMZ Sports was able to obtain some photos showing marks on her forearm.

Antonio Brown Domestic Violence Case Pics Show Minor Scrape https://t.co/oUoLjgNSvr — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 22, 2019

It appears the woman may have overblown this a bit, judging by the photos.