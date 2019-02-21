NBA Odds for Fringe Teams to Make Playoffs, Streaks, Carmelo, MVP, Head Coaches

Got this press release sent to me a few days ago:
With two days remaining in the NBA All-Star break, BetDSI Sportsbook (Twitter: @BetDSI) has posted a host of props and odds surrounding what will transpire for the remainder of the regular season.
Will Russell Westbrook average a triple-double for the third straight year? How long will James Harden‘s streak stretch? Will the Lakers make the playoffs? Will Carmelo Anthony play again this season? Will another head coach be fired? Those are just a few of the interesting props you can find below.
Current odds: https://www.betdsi.eu/sportsbook-betting/nba-odds/nba-props/
Will Russell Westbrook average a triple-double for the 2018-19 regular season?
Yes -900
No +550
Nikola Jokic assists average for the 2018-19 regular season
Over 7.8 (-115)
Under 7.8 (-115)
(Nikola Jokic is averaging 7.7 assists this season, the most for a center since Wilt Chamberlain, who averaged 7.8 assists in 1966-67 and 8.6 in 1967-68)
Will Carmelo Anthony play in the NBA again during 2018-19 regular season?
Yes +130
No -165
When will James Harden’s streak of consecutive 30-point games end?
Over 39.5 games (+120)
Under 39.5 games (-150)
James Harden scoring average for the 2018-19 regular season
Over 37.1 (+150)
Under 37.1 (-180)
(Michael Jordan‘s highest PPG average was 37.09 during the 1986-87 regular season)
Will James Harden win the NBA MVP award?
Yes -250
No +190
NBA MVP Odds
James Harden -250
Stephen Curry +1200
Joel Embiid +1400
LeBron James +1400
Kawhi Leonard +1600
Paul George +1800
Anthony Davis +2000
Kevin Durant +2000
Nikola Jokic +4000
Russell Westbrook +4000
Next head coach fired during 2018-19 season
Igor Kokoskov +150
Scott Brooks +200
Jim Boylen +300
Luke Walton +400
J.B. Bickerstaff +1000
Alvin Gentry +1500
Larry Drew +2000
Ryan Saunders +2500
David Fizdale +3000
Dave Joerger +3000
Steve Clifford +3000
Lloyd Pierce +3000
Kenny Atkinson +3000
James Borrego +3500
Terry Stotts +4000
Michael Malone +4000
Mike D’Antoni +4000
Dwane Casey +4000
Brett Brown +5000
Doc Rivers +5000
Nate McMillan +5000
Brad Stevens +7000
Quin Snyder +8000
Billy Donovan +8000
Erik Spoelstra +9000
Nick Nurse +10000
Mike Budenholzer +10000
Rick Carlisle +10000
Steve Kerr +30000
Gregg Popovich +30000
Will the Los Angeles Lakers make the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs?
Yes +240
No -390
Will the Brooklyn Nets make the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs?
Yes -760
No +380
Will the Charlotte Hornets make the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs?
Yes -140
No +100
Will the Detroit Pistons make the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs?
Yes -285
No +185
Will the Miami Heat make the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs?
Yes +185
No -285
Will the Orlando Magic make the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs?
Yes -120
No -120
Will the Washington Wizards make the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs?
Yes +475
No -1100
Will the Los Angeles Clippers make the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs?
Yes -190
No +130
Will the Sacramento Kings make the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs?
Yes +820
No -5400
Will the San Antonio Spurs make the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs?
Yes -1900
No +600
Will the Minnesota Timberwolves make the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs?
Yes +730
No -3300
Will any NBA team record 60 or more victories during 2018-19 regular season?
Yes -250
No +200
(The last time at least one NBA failed to reach 60 was the 2000-01 regular season)
2018-19 NBA Finals Odds
Golden State Warriors -250
Field (Any other team) +190
2018-19 NBA Finals Odds
Golden State Warriors -250
Toronto Raptors +900
Milwaukee Bucks +900
Boston Celtics +1000
Philadelphia 76ers +1000
Houston Rockets +1200
Los Angeles Lakers +2500
Oklahoma City Thunder +2500
Denver Nuggets +2800
San Antonio Spurs +5500
Utah Jazz +6000
Portland Trailblazers +7400
Charlotte Hornets +9000
Minnesota Timberwolves +10000
Detroit Pistons +10000
Los Angeles Clippers +12400
Indiana Pacers +12500
Brooklyn Nets +12500
New Orleans Pelicans +15000
Washington Wizards +15000
Dallas Mavericks +15000
Sacramento Kings +15000
Miami Heat +15000
Orlando Magic +20000
Memphis Grizzlies +30000
Atlanta Hawks +200000
Phoenix Suns +300000
Cleveland Cavaliers +400000
New York Knicks +400000
Chicago Bulls +400000
