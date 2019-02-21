NBA Odds for Fringe Teams to Make Playoffs, Streaks, Carmelo, MVP, Head Coaches

Will Russell Westbrook average a triple-double for the third straight year? How long will James Harden‘s streak stretch? Will the Lakers make the playoffs? Will Carmelo Anthony play again this season? Will another head coach be fired? Those are just a few of the interesting props you can find below.

Current odds: https://www.betdsi.eu/sportsbook-betting/nba-odds/nba-props/

Will Russell Westbrook average a triple-double for the 2018-19 regular season?

Yes -900

No +550

Nikola Jokic assists average for the 2018-19 regular season

Over 7.8 (-115)

Under 7.8 (-115)

(Nikola Jokic is averaging 7.7 assists this season, the most for a center since Wilt Chamberlain, who averaged 7.8 assists in 1966-67 and 8.6 in 1967-68)

Will Carmelo Anthony play in the NBA again during 2018-19 regular season?

Yes +130

No -165

When will James Harden’s streak of consecutive 30-point games end?

Over 39.5 games (+120)

Under 39.5 games (-150)

James Harden scoring average for the 2018-19 regular season

Over 37.1 (+150)

Under 37.1 (-180)

(Michael Jordan‘s highest PPG average was 37.09 during the 1986-87 regular season)

Will James Harden win the NBA MVP award?

Yes -250

No +190

NBA MVP Odds

James Harden -250

Giannis Antetokounmpo +350

Stephen Curry +1200

Joel Embiid +1400

LeBron James +1400

Kawhi Leonard +1600

Paul George +1800

Anthony Davis +2000

Kevin Durant +2000

Nikola Jokic +4000

Russell Westbrook +4000

Next head coach fired during 2018-19 season

Igor Kokoskov +150

Scott Brooks +200

Jim Boylen +300

Luke Walton +400

J.B. Bickerstaff +1000

Alvin Gentry +1500

Larry Drew +2000

Ryan Saunders +2500

David Fizdale +3000

Dave Joerger +3000

Steve Clifford +3000

Lloyd Pierce +3000

Kenny Atkinson +3000

James Borrego +3500

Terry Stotts +4000

Michael Malone +4000

Mike D’Antoni +4000

Dwane Casey +4000

Brett Brown +5000

Doc Rivers +5000

Nate McMillan +5000

Brad Stevens +7000

Quin Snyder +8000

Billy Donovan +8000

Erik Spoelstra +9000

Nick Nurse +10000

Mike Budenholzer +10000

Rick Carlisle +10000

Steve Kerr +30000

Gregg Popovich +30000

Will the Los Angeles Lakers make the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs?

Yes +240

No -390

Will the Brooklyn Nets make the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs?

Yes -760

No +380

Will the Charlotte Hornets make the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs?

Yes -140

No +100

Will the Detroit Pistons make the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs?

Yes -285

No +185

Will the Miami Heat make the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs?

Yes +185

No -285

Will the Orlando Magic make the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs?

Yes -120

No -120

Will the Washington Wizards make the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs?

Yes +475

No -1100

Will the Los Angeles Clippers make the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs?

Yes -190

No +130

Will the Sacramento Kings make the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs?

Yes +820

No -5400

Will the San Antonio Spurs make the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs?

Yes -1900

No +600

Will the Minnesota Timberwolves make the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs?

Yes +730

No -3300

Will any NBA team record 60 or more victories during 2018-19 regular season?

Yes -250

No +200

(The last time at least one NBA failed to reach 60 was the 2000-01 regular season)

2018-19 NBA Finals Odds

Golden State Warriors -250

Toronto Raptors +900

Milwaukee Bucks +900

Boston Celtics +1000

Philadelphia 76ers +1000

Houston Rockets +1200

Los Angeles Lakers +2500

Oklahoma City Thunder +2500

Denver Nuggets +2800

San Antonio Spurs +5500

Utah Jazz +6000

Portland Trailblazers +7400

Charlotte Hornets +9000

Minnesota Timberwolves +10000

Detroit Pistons +10000

Los Angeles Clippers +12400

Indiana Pacers +12500

Brooklyn Nets +12500

New Orleans Pelicans +15000

Washington Wizards +15000

Dallas Mavericks +15000

Sacramento Kings +15000

Miami Heat +15000

Orlando Magic +20000

Memphis Grizzlies +30000

Atlanta Hawks +200000

Phoenix Suns +300000

Cleveland Cavaliers +400000

New York Knicks +400000

Chicago Bulls +400000