Six ways running can make you a better sportsman

Running is an exercise with a wide range of benefits. It is one of the best cardio and endurance exercises that involves major muscle groups and promotes good mental and emotional health. The physical and mental health benefits of running will help you excel at other sports as well.

Another huge benefit is that you do not need a gym or equipment. You can do it at any place and any time. So, even in the off-season, or when you are traveling, it will keep you in good shape and spirits.

Let’s see how running can make you a better sportsman.

Keeps you strong and fit

Running is not just good for legs or thighs. It improves your overall health. It helps you keep your blood cholesterol and sugar level in check, increases lung and liver functions, boosts your immune system, lowers risks of developing blood clots, reduces cancer risks, reduces risk of stroke and prevents diabetes. And these are not the only benefits. People who run on a regular basis have a healthy body weight and Body Mass Index.

The cherry on top is that with running or even other forms of cardio exercise, you are less likely to fall sick with serious illness. The reason is that the high body temperature prevents the growth of harmful bacteria hence leading to high immunity.

Build stamina and endurance

Running a mile or two might look incredibly hard for someone who’s just starting. But we have people who run more than 26 miles in a marathon without breaking sweat. This is because anybody who sticks to it for some days will see massive improvement in stamina and energy levels. This is the best part about our body. The harder you work, the stronger you become.

Stamina is built through consistency and consistently running a few times every week. It is not something that will help only in running long distances. Today’s competitive sport is all about stamina and fitness.

Endurance means the capacity of something to withstand wear and tear. With consistent running, your speed, endurance, and stamina improve. It will be a great help in all sports, be it the football, cricket, badminton, or any other sport for that matter. Not only sports, but this will help you in every day life.

Improve your mental health and well-being

Running is not only beneficial for your physical health; it is a proven way to keep your mental health intact. Consistent exercise is shown to reduce risk of developing mental illnesses like depression or panic disorder. Recently, a number of famous athletes have spoken up about their struggles with depression. It has affected careers of many sportsmen so you need to work on your mental health before it’s too late.

When you run, you release hormones that help in improving your mood and fighting off depression and negative thoughts. Research suggests that exercise, even for a short period of time can have a huge impact on moods. Same is the case with other mental illnesses like anxiety disorder, bipolar disorder, or eating disorders. This is not something you will feel after a month of running. You will instantly feel your mood improve after a session of running.

Perform better in pressure situations

Mental health benefits of running are not limited to mood enhancement. It can actually boost your mental strength so you can perform better in pressure situations.

New research shows that with running, stressors are likely to affect less severely and one is able to excel in tough situations. Stressors such as job loss, relationship issues, family emergencies, death of loved ones, etc. can be handled in a more relaxed manner if you are physically active.

In a study carried out by University of Maryland, people who had just completed their workout and were exposed to unpleasant images showed less anxiety than those who had not exercised. Sports require game awareness and absorbing pressure. If you are a runner, you are more capable of handling the stress in these situations.

More discipline and self-control

Running is not just a physical challenge. It is more of a mental challenge as it is your mind and not just your body that pushes you to keep running. It takes a lot of discipline to get out of bed and go out for running on a daily basis. Running in the early morning is best because it makes you go to bed early and wake up early. There’s so much more you can achieve if you are waking up early. This discipline and self-control developed through a simple exercise like running will help in all other areas of life. A study published in Behaviour Modification has shown how exercises like running can help control impulses and establish self-control.

This self-control will also help you make right decisions in other areas of life. People who exercise regularly are more likely to follow a healthy diet routine and steer clear of substance abuse.

Prolong your career

According to the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, running just 5 minutes every day can add a few years to your life. Those who are in the habit of running have lesser health issues. They have healthy joints, and suffer from lesser neurological diseases and infections. Hence, if you are running consistently over a long time span, your career in sports will also be longer as you will physically fit to pursue the sport of your choice for a longer time duration.

In the words of Bill Rodgers, “To be a consistent winner means preparing not just one day, one month, or even one year — but for a lifetime.”

All these benefits of running will not come in just a day. Consistency is the key and you have to make it a daily habit. You can mix it up with meditation or Yoga to get even better results.