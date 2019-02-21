Sixers' owner Michael Rubin reviews pizza with Celtics superfan, Dave Portnoy

Sixers’ owner Michael Rubin joins Boston Celtics superfan Dave Portnoy in New York for a pizza review.

The Internet blogging powerhouse, Barstool Sports might’ve expanded their brand to pizza reviews and celebrity gossip, but their El Presidente in charge still reps his Boston sports hard. Dave Portnoy, the creator of Barstool, is not shy when it comes to his fandom. Although his site has become a national hit, he still stays true to his Boston roots by being a Patriots, Red Sox, and Celtics superfan.

Recently, the Celtics superfan linked up with Sixers’ owner Michael Rubin in New York to do one of his famous pizza reviews on camera. Since Rubin is well-connected with some of Portnoy’s Boston buddies, he appeared on camera with Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft on facetime. As soon as Kraft got off of the line though, Portnoy pulled out a not-so-surprising trick with Rubin beside him. To no surprise, Barstool’s leader pulled off his jacket to reveal that he had a Boston Celtics coat on underneath.

Rubin reviews the pizza…

Seeing as though the Sixers hate the Celtics, Rubin obviously went along with the joke and made a few attempts at covering up the Celtics logo from the camera. As expected, Portnoy cracked some jokes about the Sixers never being able to beat Boston, and Rubin didn’t have much of a comeback considering that it’s somewhat true as of late.

As for the pizza, well, it doesn’t seem like it was too spectacular. Rubin ended up giving it an average score of 6.76 (get it? Because of the 76ers?). Not a rookie score considering the use of a decimal, but not a very generous one at that. Now that Rubin and Portnoy are friends, maybe the both of them can link up somewhere in Philly and get a better slice. Where would they have to go to beat the score of 6.76?