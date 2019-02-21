WWE News: Dream Reacts To Title Win, Bayley & Banks Make Huge NXT Announcement, Abyss & More Talk Joining WWE

As seen on WWE NXT TV this week, Velveteen Dream defeated Johnny Gargano to become the new NXT North American Champion.

Following the win, Dream talked to WWE.com, and most notably the Champ told the website that his title reign will be different from that of past Champions

“The Dream will do what Cole, Ricochet and Gargano didn’t do. The Dream will retain and entertain,” said The Dream.

Dream also made reference to “Johnny Jump-Ship” Gargano, indicating that he does not have plans to jump to the main roster like his opponent did this week, along with other top NXT stars.

Abyss & More Talk Joining WWE

WWE has released a new video featuring Jeff Jarrett, Abyss, Sonjay Dutt, Hurricane Helms and Shawn Daivari all speaking about their new roles with the company.

During the video, Jarrett says he returned to WWE as “Double J” at the Royal Rumble PPV, but the next night on Raw he returned as Jeff Jarrett in a new, backstage capacity.

Abyss, real name Chris Parks, says it has always been a dream for to work for WWE.

The video also features Ariya Daivari talking about his older brother Shawn returning to the company in a backstage capacity, and Hurricane Helms discusses how he was able to create a great in-ring character and return to the company in a new role.

Bayley & Banks Make Huge Announcement

This past Sunday night at Elimination Chamber, Bayley and Sasha Banks made WWE history as they were crowned the first-ever Women’s Tag Team Champions.

In an interesting twist, Bayley and Banks made a surprise appearance at the NXT TV tapings this week at Full Sail University, and during the appearance they broke some big news. The Champs announced that going forward, they will be defending their titles on both the main roster and in NXT, and said they will accept any and all challenges in the company.

Scoop #37: Sasha says it’s good to be home, you never forget where you came from, their journey started in NXT Bayley says the last time Sasha was in the NXT ring was the first ever Women’s Iron Women Match at NXT Takeover: Respect They want to share the belts with NXT! pic.twitter.com/wg0cPACPIR — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) February 21, 2019

It was not announced when The Boss ‘N Hug Connection will defend their titles in NXT, and they did not compete at the tapings this week, but it is expected that the champions will have some sort of title defense on the Wednesday night brand in the coming weeks and/or months.

Considering the two do not have any plans yet announced for WrestleMania weekend, it is always possible they could defend the tag titles at NXT Takeover New York which takes place two nights before WrestleMania in Brooklyn, NYC.