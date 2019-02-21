Your Daily Cartoon: How Zion Williamson's Nike Sneaker Fail Hurt Duke's Title Chances

There was a time when it was looking as if Duke was a lock to win the NCAA Tournament, having three of the top five players in college basketball, and dominating its competition.

And then two things happened on Wednesday night that severely hurt their title hopes: The team got blown out at home by UNC, and, most importantly, Zion Williamson’s shoe blew apart, causing him to suffer a knee sprain.

It’s unclear if Williamson will play another game at the collegiate level again, as this cartoon shown below depicts.

