Bearcats BlogCast: The Three Man Weave

In this new edition of the Bearcats BlogCast, the three man group is back together again. Scott, Chris and Matt start by breaking down the Bearcats big win over Central Florida. We talk about a couple of the issues we see with the team, while also celebrating the fact they are 22-4 and keep winning games.

We also briefly talk about the Wichita State game, which was a very brief talk.

From there, we transition to the league as a whole. We talk about what makes it so hard for teams to win on the road, what certain teams need to do to improve their NCAA tournament odds, the improvement from most teams and our early coach of the year frontrunner.

We close the pod by seeing what’s going on with Luke Fickell’s revamped coaching staff and if an extension is coming for the head Bearcat.



Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.