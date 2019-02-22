Big Update On John Cena & The Undertaker's 'WrestleMania' Status, How Vince McMahon Reacted To 'Taker At 'Starrcast'

With WWE Elimination Chamber in the books, only one PPV event lies ahead on the road to WrestleMania, as Fastlane takes place next month in Cleveland.

The PPV will see Daniel Bryan defend his WWE Title against Kofi Kingston, and Brock Lesnar is not expected to defend his Universal Title at the final PPV stop before ‘Mania.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, WWE has never had a WrestleMania card so up in the air with little over a month away from the big event, as WWE has yet to firm up PPV creative plans for top stars such as Daniel Bryan, Asuka and Finn Balor. Earlier this week, we reported the frontrunner to face Daniel Bryan at ‘Mania, and you can read those details at this link.

Two major names who remain in WrestleMania limbo as well are The Undertaker and John Cena. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been a big push in WWE to ensure The Dead Man is on the ‘Mania card following the news that he will be appearing at Starrcast II in May.

Vince McMahon was said to be unhappy when he learned The Undertaker is appearing at Starrcast, as Vince associates the event with All Elite Wrestling despite Starrcast creator Conrad Thompson making it clear the weekend is open to all talents, and is not directly affiliated with AEW.

As for John Cena, he remains scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 35, although his PPV opponent has yet to be determined.

Initial PPV plans called for Cena to face Lars Sullivan, however, when Sullivan suffered a reported anxiety attack and did not debut on the main roster as scheduled, those plans were scrapped.

John Cena is currently filming his new movie Playing With Fire, which is why he is off WWE TV at the moment, however, he is expected to return to TV in time for WrestleMania when filming wraps.