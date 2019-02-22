BREAKING: WWE Releases '205 Live' Star TJP, Confirms Yet Another Talent Release

Earlier today WWE confirmed the release of Tye Dillinger after Dillinger announced via social media earlier this week that he had requested his release from the company.

In addition to Dillinger, WWE has also confirmed the release of Hideo Itami, who finished up with the company prior to Elimination Chamber and has returned to Japan.

In other release news, WWE has confirmed former Cruiserweight Champion and the winner of the inaugural Cruiserweight Classic, TJP, has been released.

“WWE has come to terms on the release of Theodore Perkins (TJP)”, reads a statement from WWE.com. “WWE has come to terms on the release of Kenta Kobayashi (Hideo Itami),” reads the statement confirming Itami’s release.

Interestingly, WWE did not wish the released talents the “best in their future endeavors”, a salutation the company typically issues when announcing talent departures.

TJP was last seen on WWE TV this week on 205 Live, during which he lost a match to one of WWE’s newest signees, Humberto Carrillo, fka Ultimo Ninja.

In recent months, TJP has been used in a regular role on the 205 Live brand, however, his spot in WWE has been significantly lessened since he reigned at the top of the Cruiserweight division as Champion and the winner of the Cruiserweight Classic.