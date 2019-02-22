Chris Paul tries to throw LeBron James down on dirty play (Video)

Rockets point guard Chris Paul has been involved in a number of dirty plays over the years, and it’s begun to look like more of a trend, rather than a coincidence.

That happened again during Thursday’s game against the Lakers, when he got tangled up with LeBron James, then tried to throw him to the ground. The two were fighting for a rebound, when CP3 grabbed James’ arm, and gave it a tug. James went to the ground writhing in pain.

Cp3 WYD ?! pic.twitter.com/wPMLhZsCms — Rap Game Forrest Gump 🇬🇭 (@Sixfever) February 22, 2019

James was lucky to not have dislocated his shoulder, or worse. As for Paul, he got away with it, per usual.