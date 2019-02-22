Evander Kane reveals astonishing secret

I can imagine how this pitch went. “Hey, Evander, we wanted to talk to you about some skeletons in your closet.” “ What? no, what ?” “You know, some hilarious experiences on social media, like that time you talked into money like it was a phone!” “Ohh….. yeah, let’s do that.”

So this was obviously a silly little video, of the type that every team puts together, but this particular video has a very interesting nugget. Winnipeg has a famous barber? Famous barbers are things that exist? And they come from Canada? The lonely part of Canada? And we found all this out from the San Jose Sharks. Do they give Pulitzers to hockey teams?