WGC-Mexico Championship Live Stream 2019 Online Channels - Round 2

Nearly every golf player who performed well in the last week is all set to give an exceptional performance at the WGC-Mexico Championship. This is the first golf mega event in 2019 which is bound to serve excitement and amusement to the fans all over the world. Indeed, when players like Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johson and many more will compete in an event, the excitement level is bound to get higher. As for the fans, we have got some of the best options to watch WGC-Mexico Championship Golf live stream.

Talking about the last two seasons of Golf championship, D.J’s win in 2017 made a global mark in the entire golf world. This time, the golf players are looking in quite a good shape, have their skills sharpened and will look to out beat the opponents by a fair margin.

Well, the star power doesn’t end all over at Tiger Woods as Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson and Brooks Koepka will show their truest potential.

Lots of action is going around in the golfing scene, and with us, you will get to know the best ways to watch WGC-Mexico Championship golf live stream. Also, you will get to know some of the deepest insights about the Mexico Golf event too.

Therefore, without wasting even a single second, come along as we are going to unwrap ways to watch WGC-Mexico Championship.

2019 WGC-Mexico Championship Dates 21st to 24th February 2019 Location Naucalpan, Mexico Total Prize Money $10,250,000 Live Stream Watch Here

WGC Mexico Championship 2019 Live Streaming Free Channels

Since decades, the broadcasting right for every single Golf event is in the hands of Golf channel. They are the undisputed kings of the broadcasting of every Golfing event.

Let’s move ahead and see some useful insights about the Golf Channel to watch WGC-Mexico Golf championship.

Golf Channel: Official Online Broadcaster

Talking about the first choice to watch WGC-Mexico Championship Golf live stream will bring the Golf channel into the limelight.

The channel delivers streaming of almost every golf match which you can watch from your home’s comfort. Still, you will need to authenticate Golf Channel with any streaming service.

Also, Golf Channel delivers apps for Android along with iOS devices. The apps are available free of cost where you don’t need to spend a single penny on any of those.

With Golf Channel, all you need is a good streaming service, and for that, you can read the next sections of this useful article.

Best ways to watch WGC-Mexico Championship PGA Tour Golf live stream online

Alone Golf Channel can’t let you watch the entire WGC-Mexican championship. Therefore, after a series of hardships and research, we have found the top class streaming services.

Yes, the services are a mix match of some premium ones along with premium ones. For people who like to watch Golf matches anytime and anywhere, our given Streaming services will be a boon to them.

Therefore, let’s take a leap ahead and unwrap some of the best streaming services to watch WGC-Mexico Championship

Golf live stream.

1. FuboTV

Starting their journey as a pure sports streaming service, FuboTV has got its mark in the streaming industry. Recently, they launched their services for entertainment along with Lifestyle channels.

At pricing of $45 per month, Fubo delivers some fantastic list of channels. You get a whopping list of 75+ channels where every channel gives high definition quality.

Also, you can avail the Fubo Extra plan which costs around $50. This plan brings some more list of features along with an on-demand video option.

What’s more? FuboTV gives support for almost every streaming device. Either FireStick or Roku, the company has done exceptionally well to provide streaming to the entire world.

Just in case you don’t want to give money upfront, you can try FuboTV’s seven days trial period. No extra costs and all you require is a network connection to test their streaming services.

2. NBC Sports

NBC Sports is yet another streaming service that can enable you to watch WGC-Mexico Championship Golf live stream. Still, similar to the official Golf Channel, you will need a streaming service to be authenticated with NBC Sports.

Currently, the website delivers free streaming where you can access their official website and watch every single live event. Even if you don’t want to pay for premium services, plenty of free ones are available too.

Choose a free streaming service, Authenticate it with NBC Sports website and watch matches, the easiest way.

3. Sling TV

If you want to watch WGC-Mexican Championship with the help of a quality streaming provider, Sling TV has to be the one name. Over the years, the company has done a good job in keeping pricing low for all their packages.

Currently, you can avail the Orange package which is priced at $25 per month. Under this package, you can access to 30+ channels where sports ones are also included. Every channel delivers streaming in good quality where you have the option to extend your plan.

At a single time, only one user can connect with Sling TV’s Orange package. However, if you have a group of people, choosing Sling’s Orange+Blue plan is a brilliant thing. It delivers 4+ channels at a single time.

Alike FuboTV, Sling also gives a massive 7-days trial period. Under the testing phase, you can check the quality of their streaming. If things go well, you can start with their Orange plan, avail the sports extra pack and watch entire WGC-Mexican Golf championship.

4. Hulu with Live TV

Coming into the list of Top 3, Hulu with Live TV is an excellent option to watch WGC-Mexican Golf Championship. At pricing of $40 per month, you can avail around 50 to 70 channels.

Out of which, 14 channels are genuinely dedicated to sports lovers. Also, the company has partnered with some of the most significant channel networks namely Sports-Specific networks, College networks and many more.

While choosing any plan from Hulu, make sure that the Sports Specific and Big-Four networks are included inside the package. Altogether, Hulu delivers a balanced streaming experience for every single sports watcher.

5. PlayStation Vue

Taking the same tier approach like DirecTV, Playstation Vue has taken streaming to the next level. With pricing of $45 per month, they give access to 45 high-quality premium channels.

More to it, you can choose the Access package of PlayStation Vue and watch WGC-Mexico Championship Golf live stream. In this package, you will get the NBC channel which can help in watching any golf matches.

Also, if you have got the purse, you can choose the Core package of PlayStation Vue. It gives 60+ channels where the sports channel number rises to 11.

Lastly, PlayStation Vue gives a massive 5-days free trial for testing their services. No additional costing and all you need is to test their services and then choose their preferred plan.

6. YouTube TV

Rolling out country basis updates for every possible country, YouTube TV is doing a brilliant job. Recently, they got the ABC, CBS, NBC and the Fox affiliates on board.

Now, they cover America’s most of the channels which is a big achievement for YouTube TV. In terms of their plans, YouTube TV’s $40 per month plan gives access to 70 channels. Out of which, 15 are sports channels which include NBC sports.

YouTube TV delivers streaming in super high quality where you just need a good speed network connection. After which, you can stream almost every golf, and other sports matches quite comfortably.

7. Xumo

If you don’t want to spend your money on premium streaming services, choosing Xumo is a good option. It offers a slightly different panel of streaming options where you get the NBC sports inside the package itself.

No need to pay even a penny and all you require is to sign up for Xumo Streaming service. Also, you can find unique on-demand video options to watch match highlights as per your likings.

However, since Xumo is a free service, you will need to compromise on the quality. Make sure you have a good speed internet connection before choosing Xumo to watch WGC-Mexico Championship Golf live stream.

Take a look at the Schedule of the WGC-Mexico Golf Championship 2019

Around Seventy two of the world’s top golf players will make their way for the WGC-Mexico Golf championship. Since the Golf Committee has already scheduled the matches among different players, your work is simpler.

All you need is to follow the below schedule to watch your preferred match of the WGC-Mexico Golf Championship.

TV Schedule

The official Golf Channel will start live coverage of mega golf event on Thursday and Friday. The match will start from 7 p.m ET whereas it will start from 2:30 p.m on Saturday.

Sunday lovers, you can watch Golf matches from 1:30 p.m whereas the NBC will broadcast matches on the weekend.

Round 2 Schedule, Tee Times and Pairings

Check out complete schedule for WGC-Mexico Championship Round 2 below.

1st Tee

12:03 p.m: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Gary Woodland, Jake McLeod

12:15 p.m: Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren, Patrick Cantlay

12:27 p.m: Keegan Bradley, Branden Grace, Lee Westwood

12:39 p.m: Richard Sterne, Charles Howell III, Tom Lewis

12:51 p.m: Lucas Bjerregaard, Shane Lowry, Kevin Na

1:03 p.m: Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, Kyle Stanley

1:15 p.m: Shaun Norris, David Lipsky, Alexander Bjork

1:27 p.m: Adrian Otaegui, Billy Horschel, Louis Oosthuizen

1:39 p.m: Xander Schauffele, Francesco Molinari, Thorbjorn Olesen

1:51 p.m: Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy

2:03 p.m: Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson

2:15 p.m: Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood

10th Tee

12:03 p.m: Eddie Pepperell, Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

12:15 p.m: Shubhankar Sharma, Cameron Smith, Matt Wallace

12:27 p.m: Marc Leishman, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

12:39 p.m: Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed

12:51 p.m: Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer

1:03 p.m: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Webb Simpson, Paul Casey

1:15 p.m: Tyrrell Hatton, Chez Reavie, George Coetzee

1:27 p.m: Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox, Byeong Hun An

1:39 p.m: Shugo Imahira, Matthew Miller, Aaron Wise

1:51 p.m: Patton Kizzire, Ian Poulter, Haotong Li

2:03 p.m: Russell Knox, Jordan Spieth, Satoshi Kodaira

2:15 p.m: Sanghyun Park, Danny Willett, Joost Luiten

Conclusion

So, there we go. I hope you have gone through each option to watch WGC-Mexico championship golf live stream. As far as the date for the mega Golf event goes, we are not far away to witness one of the best Golf championships.

We have done our best to bring the best possible combination so that you don’t need to research in any case.

Ranging from Live Streaming channels to the official Golf Channel, you can choose your wishful option. After which, you can just wait for the match to start, use streaming service and watch WGC-Mexico championship Golf live stream eagerly and passionately.