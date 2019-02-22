Jordyn Woods talks about cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, has found herself smack dab in the middle of the breakup involving Cavs star Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian, which has been the biggest news story this week.

Thompson and Khloe have been on the ropes for awhile, with rumors of him having cheated in the past, but being lucky enough to be taken back, probably because of their daughter. But this particular go-around appears to have been the tipping point, especially since it has family ties.

Woods has had her Instagram page blow up this week — as many have flocked to see the hottest photos of her (which you can see here), and, specifically, why Thompson would throw it all away for her. The reality is that no one really knows why it happened last Sunday, as both sides have been quiet. Woods did have an event on Thursday, though, and she briefly addressed the scandal. The launch party was for her line of fake eyelashes, and she kicked it off by thanking everyone for supporting her “through everything that’s going on,” according to TMZ Sports.

It wasn’t long before she tried to change the subject, either.

“You know, it’s been real … and Eylure (her co.) has been super real; this has been a project I’ve been working on for over 9 months right now.”

This entire thing feels contrived to us, especially with Woods’ event happening just days later, but we’re supposed to be led to believe it was all organic. We’ll see.